Rosario Dawson Spent Her Birthday In Her Birthday Suit

Well, that's one way to celebrate your birth.

Actress Rosario Dawson turned 39-years-old on Wednesday. And to celebrate the day, she posted a couple of naked selfies! Seriously, it looks like she spent the entire day relaxing at home and in the buff.

WARNING! The pics you are about to see are NSFW!

Rosario said she's not letting "gravity bring me down."

Ummm, more like Happy Birthday to us!