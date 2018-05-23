The Royal Wedding Gets A Bad Lip Reading

May 23, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
royal_wedding_prince_harry_meghan_markle

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Just when you thought you were over all the royal wedding talk, the fine folks at Bad Lip Reading are here to suck you right back in.

In what might be the best episode of BLR to date, they guys take on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and even go after Bishop Curry! In what was the most memorable moment of the royal wedding, Bishop Curry goes was apparently really inspired by hotdogs. Cooking hotdogs on the stove. He even talked about a dream where he fell into a coffin.

A truly moving ceremony! Enjoy!

Tags: 
bad lip reading
royal wedding
prince harry
meghan markle
bishop curry
hotdogs