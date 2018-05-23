The Royal Wedding Gets A Bad Lip Reading

Just when you thought you were over all the royal wedding talk, the fine folks at Bad Lip Reading are here to suck you right back in.

In what might be the best episode of BLR to date, they guys take on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and even go after Bishop Curry! In what was the most memorable moment of the royal wedding, Bishop Curry goes was apparently really inspired by hotdogs. Cooking hotdogs on the stove. He even talked about a dream where he fell into a coffin.

A truly moving ceremony! Enjoy!