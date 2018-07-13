Sacha Baron Cohen Says "I Did Not Tell Sarah Palin I Was A War Vet. I Said Postal Vet."
It's never ok to pretend to be a military veteran for any reason. However, a postal vet? That's a different story.
According to Sarah Palin, Sacha Baron Cohen tricked her into an interview for his new movie by claiming to be a disabled war veteran. But apparently, Mrs. Palin misunderstood. According to Cohen aka Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick (his character), he's a postal veteran, as in the United States Parcel Service.
Since the incident, Cohen has sent a letter to Palin demanding an apology.
Here's the truth @SarahPalinUSA ---- #MAGA #buildthewall #boycottsashacohen pic.twitter.com/iFZWrFTxWL— Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., PhD (@BillyWRuddick) July 12, 2018
So far, no apology from Palin.