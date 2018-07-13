Sacha Baron Cohen Says "I Did Not Tell Sarah Palin I Was A War Vet. I Said Postal Vet."

It's never ok to pretend to be a military veteran for any reason. However, a postal vet? That's a different story.

According to Sarah Palin, Sacha Baron Cohen tricked her into an interview for his new movie by claiming to be a disabled war veteran. But apparently, Mrs. Palin misunderstood. According to Cohen aka Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick (his character), he's a postal veteran, as in the United States Parcel Service.

Since the incident, Cohen has sent a letter to Palin demanding an apology.

So far, no apology from Palin.