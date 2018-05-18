Science Explains Why Some Hear "Yanny" & Others Hear "Laurel"

For the last few days, the world has been divided by 4 measly seconds of audio. Did you hear "yanny"? Or did you hear "laurel"?

Good news! We now have some science to explain why we're all hearing different things. Thanks to the fine folks at ASAP Science, we hear different things due to priming, how you listen (meaning the use of speakers, headphones, etc.), or it could depend on the age of your ears. They even provide us with a clip where you can hear both words with a simple pitch change.

Video of Do You Hear &quot;Yanny&quot; or &quot;Laurel&quot;? (SOLVED with SCIENCE)

Whew! Thank goodness for Science!