Seann William Scott Replaces Clayne Crawford On Lethal Weapon

There's good news and bad news for Lethal Weapon fans. The good news is that the show has been picked up for another season on Fox. The bad news is that Clayne Crawford aka Riggs has been fired.

Apparently, Crawford was fired after two different behavioral incidents on set. He did apologize, but it was too little too late. On Sunday Warner Brothers released a statement saying...

"Warner Bros. Television has decided not to renew Clayne Crawford’s contract for Lethal Weapon."

Fans, don't worry just yet. There's more good news. Crawford has already been replaced. Seann William Scott, who you may remember from movies like the American Pie franchise and Role Models is set for Season 3. Now, he won't completely replace Crawford as Riggs, it's possible he'll play Riggs' brother.