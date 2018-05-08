Self-Driving Cars Are Coming To Frisco

If you've ever wanted to hitch a ride on a self-driving vehicle, it may be happening sooner than you think!

Coming soon, as in July 2018, to a Texas city near you, Frisco will be home to Drive.AI's self-driving cars. It's going to be a 6 month trail run inside geo-fenced office-park complex, serving roughly 10,000 employers, shoppers, and diners.

If you're wondering how it works, well, there's an app for that! Vehicles will be on-demand at the touch of a button. However, that's not the best part...did we mention they're free?!?!?!?!

As you can imagine, with any new technology, there are safety concerns. So Drive.AI has gone to extensive measures not only to protect the passengers inside the vehicles, but also the bystanders outside the vehicle. The vans are bright orange and even feature TV screens on the outside of the vehicle that display messages to walkers nearby (kind of like a crosswalk).

This July, look for these bright orange vehicles in the area around @HALLParkFrisco, @thestarinfrisco, and soon, @FriscoStationTX. Today, @driveai_ announced a pilot project for an on-demand self-driving car service in the developments listed. More: https://t.co/USJk5Q3295 pic.twitter.com/c9K84TzTUV — City of Frisco,Texas (@CityOfFriscoTx) May 7, 2018

Cool!