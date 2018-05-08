Self-Driving Cars Are Coming To Frisco

May 8, 2018
If you've ever wanted to hitch a ride on a self-driving vehicle, it may be happening sooner than you think!

Coming soon, as in July 2018, to a Texas city near you, Frisco will be home to Drive.AI's self-driving cars. It's going to be a 6 month trail run inside geo-fenced office-park complex, serving roughly 10,000 employers, shoppers, and diners.

If you're wondering how it works, well, there's an app for that! Vehicles will be on-demand at the touch of a button. However, that's not the best part...did we mention they're free?!?!?!?!

As you can imagine, with any new technology, there are safety concerns. So Drive.AI has gone to extensive measures not only to protect the passengers inside the vehicles, but also the bystanders outside the vehicle. The vans are bright orange and even feature TV screens on the outside of the vehicle that display messages to walkers nearby (kind of like a crosswalk). 

Cool!

 

