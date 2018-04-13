service_dogs

Service Dogs Spent A Day Training At Disneyland

April 13, 2018
Just when you thought Disneyland couldn’t get any better, they added dogs! And not just any dogs, but special service dogs.

Canine Companions for Independence recently took a group of students out for a real-world test run at none other than Disneyland. The idea is to put the dogs in in a high-stimulation situation as part of their training. However, it wasn’t all work and no play for these precious pups. In fact, they spent the day taking in the sights while wearing Mickey ears!

Kisses to all my new friends! #caninecompanionsforindependence

A post shared by Mari - Canine Companions -- (@mari_caninecompanions) on

