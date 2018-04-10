Seth Meyers' Wife Gave Birth To Baby #2 In The Lobby Of Their Building

Well, that's one heck of a way to make your entrance into the world.

Late Night's Seth Meyers and his wife Alexi Ashe are the proud parents of a brand new baby boy, who is already giving mom and dad some drama. Now, this isn't Meyers first baby. The happy couple already have a two-year-old son, who threatened to be born in the Uber on the way to the hospital.

In what appears to be a reoccurring theme with the Meyers, baby #2 was actually born in their apartment lobby.

It started off as a typical day, they did brunch. Alexi's contractions were 20 minutes apart. Thinking they had plenty of time to get to the hospital, that is until Seth's mother-in-law comes running downstairs screaming, "We have to get to the hospital." Immediately, they all head downstairs. As they're getting ready to get into the car, Seth's wife says the baby is coming. As Seth is trying to convince her to get in the car and get to the hospital, the baby was out!!! In a matter of 1 minute, while Seth was calling 911, they had a baby!

Video of Seth Is a Dad! Again!

Of course Seth took a moment to thank the New York Fire Department and Police Department for alltheir help. He even had neighbors who brought warm blankets downstairs to help keep the baby warm while they waited on an ambulance.

As for mom and baby, they are both doing well.