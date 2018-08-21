We've Found A Whataburger Imposter, It's Called Thatsaburger

Sadly, the people of New Mexico have very limited access to Whataburger. In fact, the state only has 10 locations, none of which are in Shiprock, New Mexico. So they had to improvise...with Thatsaburger.

So if you're ever near Shiprock, New Mexico, it might be worth a trip to see Whataburger's step brother. Of course the two restaurants are in no way related that we know of, but it does get pretty good reviews on TripAdvisor.