Sir Patrick Stewart Has A New Job...Beekeeper

Sir Patrick Stewart gets it! Work hard, play hard.

On Monday, the 78-year-old actor finally fulfilled one of his childhood dreams...becoming a beekeeper. And just so you know, he's serious about the job. Not only did he get himself a hive to play with, but he went all out with the beekeeping outfit too. And just to make the new job official, he's even given himself an appropriate nickname, BeeStew!

Cool! We can't wait to see what he does with his first batch of honey!