Is This A Smoked Ham Or A Smoked Watermelon?

What is happening here? Is it ham or is it watermelon? Why do we live in this weird world of food trickery???

Duck's Eatery in New York City is blowing minds with their latest dish. It's actually watermelon, but it's smoked and charred to look like a smoked ham! In fact, the restaurant actually cooks the watermelon meat just like they would smoke a brisket.

Video of Watermelon Smoked To Look Like Meat

By the way, if you're planning a trip to New York, this smoked watermelon will run you $75 and it feeds 3 to 5 people. And it's healthy? We assume.