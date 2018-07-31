Leslie Jones Talks About Silencing Comedians On The View

On Monday, Saturday Night Live's Leslie Jones was a guest on The View. For the first time ever, Leslie has been nominated for an Emmy. Not only that, but the ladies discussed Kenan Thompson's first time nomination as well.

While she was there, she also gave the audience a little taste of her Whoopi impression. Yeah, she nailed it.

And then things got serious. Leslie talked about how America has lost it's sense of humor, explaining what exactly a comic is supposed to be. It's just perfection.