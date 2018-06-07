So There Was A Pig Hanging Out Near I-35E & 635 In Dallas On Wednesday

Only in Texas will you find a pig hanging out on the highway.

On Wednesday, DFW traffic reporter Madison Sawyer spent most of her day tweeting about a giant pig who was wandering around close to I-35 near 635 in Dallas.

So there is a pig on 35E in North Dallas...



See the man on the side of the road? @Txdot says he has the pig cornered next to the guardrail...

No word on where the pig came from or where he was going...

Yes... this is to be continued... pic.twitter.com/NB3XDGtOyg — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

UPDATE! A @CBSDFW viewer says her step-dad, James, was the "man in the white shirt!" he was the guardian angel of the #PigOn35E !!! ---- #Retweet to say THANK YOU JAMES! pic.twitter.com/SspxiUiOrp — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

Thankfully, TXDot is NOT eating bacon today. It was a happy ending. One lone local hero was brave enough to keep watch over the pig until help arrived.

The man is now attempting to comfort the pig...



TBH: The man seems to be more nervous than the pig... pacing back and forth, constantly on cell phone with who I am assuming some pig rescue group? totally unconfirmed pic.twitter.com/oKlh3BVDpS — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

It took about 30 minutes before some expert pig wranglers arrived on the scene. All in all it took two men and a couple of ropes to get the pig in the back of a pickup truck.

UPDATE!!!



Pig wranglers are here!!!



CONFIRMED!!! IT IS A LARGE PIG!!! #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/ROl6SQyk50 — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

Again. For size reference this is the bed of an F-350 truck.



This. Pig. Is. LARGE. #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/7S4kFPjLWM — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

And just like that, the piggie was on it's way.

Whew! That'll do pig. That'll do.