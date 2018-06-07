So There Was A Pig Hanging Out Near I-35E & 635 In Dallas On Wednesday

June 7, 2018
Only in Texas will you find a pig hanging out on the highway.

On Wednesday, DFW traffic reporter Madison Sawyer spent most of her day tweeting about a giant pig who was wandering around close to I-35 near 635 in Dallas.

Thankfully, TXDot is NOT eating bacon today. It was a happy ending. One lone local hero was brave enough to keep watch over the pig until help arrived.

It took about 30 minutes before some expert pig wranglers arrived on the scene. All in all it took two men and a couple of ropes to get the pig in the back of a pickup truck.

And just like that, the piggie was on it's way.

Whew! That'll do pig. That'll do.

 

 

