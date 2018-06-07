So There Was A Pig Hanging Out Near I-35E & 635 In Dallas On Wednesday
Only in Texas will you find a pig hanging out on the highway.
On Wednesday, DFW traffic reporter Madison Sawyer spent most of her day tweeting about a giant pig who was wandering around close to I-35 near 635 in Dallas.
So there is a pig on 35E in North Dallas...— Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018
See the man on the side of the road? @Txdot says he has the pig cornered next to the guardrail...
No word on where the pig came from or where he was going...
Yes... this is to be continued... pic.twitter.com/NB3XDGtOyg
UPDATE! A @CBSDFW viewer says her step-dad, James, was the "man in the white shirt!" he was the guardian angel of the #PigOn35E !!! ---- #Retweet to say THANK YOU JAMES! pic.twitter.com/SspxiUiOrp— Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018
Thankfully, TXDot is NOT eating bacon today. It was a happy ending. One lone local hero was brave enough to keep watch over the pig until help arrived.
The man is now attempting to comfort the pig...— Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018
TBH: The man seems to be more nervous than the pig... pacing back and forth, constantly on cell phone with who I am assuming some pig rescue group? totally unconfirmed pic.twitter.com/oKlh3BVDpS
It took about 30 minutes before some expert pig wranglers arrived on the scene. All in all it took two men and a couple of ropes to get the pig in the back of a pickup truck.
UPDATE!!!— Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018
Pig wranglers are here!!!
CONFIRMED!!! IT IS A LARGE PIG!!! #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/ROl6SQyk50
PIG. IS. LARGE. #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/GMFUIyaQaZ— Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018
Again. For size reference this is the bed of an F-350 truck.— Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018
This. Pig. Is. LARGE. #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/7S4kFPjLWM
And just like that, the piggie was on it's way.
GOODBYE PIG!!— Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018
Pig has left the scene! #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/rJd67Lnto7
Whew! That'll do pig. That'll do.