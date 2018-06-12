Someone Took The "Did We Just Become Best Friends" Scene From Step Brothers & Replaced The Faces With Donald Trump & Kim Jong Un

On Monday, President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the most anticipated summit of the year. The two shook hands, took pics together, made statements to the press, and attended a one-on-one meeting where they spoke privately for hours.

To make a long story short, Trump managed to sign a deal with Kim Jong Un to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons. Shortly after that, Trump announced that he he would halt US military exercises in South Korea.

Republican or Democrat, this is a big deal...a huge moment between the U.S. and North Korea. So it should be no surprise that the internet is celebrating with the perfect meme! Ladies and gents, someone brilliantly replaced the heads of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in the movie Step Brothers with Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. It's the scene where they become best friends! Ironically, it all happened on National Best Friends Day!

Click HERE to see the meme (sorry, we can't embed it on this page). And just in case you need a reference to the original scene...

Video of Step Brothers (6/13) Best Movie Quote - Did we just become best friends? (2008)

This perfectly sums up the summit.