Sonic Unveils The New Pickle Juice Slush

June 11, 2018
Today is the day Sonic unveils their brand new slushie...appropriately called the Pickle Juice slush! It's sour...it's green...it's a pickle lovers dream!

Do you think it tastes good with a burger?

Yay! You no longer have to drink the pickle juice right out of the jar! You can get jazzy with a cup and straw!

So @sonicdrivein will be introducing the new pickle juice slush this summer. @sonicdrivein #sonicdrivein #slush #pickle #picklejuice #picklejuiceslush #slushie #florida_fun_food

A post shared by #florida_fun_food (@florida_fun_food) on

Pickle lovers and pregnant ladies are already lining up!

pickle juice
sonic
slush
drink
happy hour