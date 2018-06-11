Sonic Unveils The New Pickle Juice Slush

Today is the day Sonic unveils their brand new slushie...appropriately called the Pickle Juice slush! It's sour...it's green...it's a pickle lovers dream!

Do you think it tastes good with a burger?

Calling all pickle lovers! The Pickle Juice Slush is coming this Monday, June 11th! Get your tastebuds ready for pickle juice deliciousness ------ — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) June 8, 2018

Yay! You no longer have to drink the pickle juice right out of the jar! You can get jazzy with a cup and straw!

Pickle lovers and pregnant ladies are already lining up!