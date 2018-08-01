Check Out The Latest Trailer For Venom

August 1, 2018
The Venom trailers just keep getting better and better. Seriously, they've come along way since that super boring teaser trailer back in February.

In the latest trailer to drop, we get to see a little more than what Venom looks like. We actually get to see the struggle between Venom and Eddie Brock. While Brock eventually starts to enjoy his new powers, the first couple of kills is quite the internal struggle. He even apologizes as his getting ready to a beat down on a someone.

Of course, Tom Hardy drops the English accent for the role. However, is Venom's voice from the UK? It kind of sounds like it.

 

