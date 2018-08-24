For as long as video games have been around, there's been a stigma about violence. The more realistic these killing games get, the more people have a tendency to believe that it's making people more violent, or it desensitizes to it.

Well, that's just not true. And we have science to back it up!

According to ASAPScience, the research to corroborate the idea that violent video games create violent people just isn't there. In fact, there was no difference in studies with children who played violent, realistic games versus something like Mario Kart. Basically, there has been a lot of good PR and spin due to very small correlations between the two.

Video of Do Video Games Make You Violent?

Believe it or not, but even the Supreme Court agrees there's nothing to violent video games.