Demi Lovato Likely Overdosed On Oxycodone Laced With Fentanyl

Now that Demi Lovato is basically quarantined away at rehab, it seems as though the people closest to her are telling all about the night she overdosed.

According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge say Demi had been celebrating someone's birthday at Saddle Ranch in West Hollywood on the night of July 24th. After leaving the party, Demi went home and called a drug dealer, who had a tendency to buy dirty drugs. Apparently, upon his arrival at her house, the two freebased oxycodone.

Unfortunately for Demi, it appears that the oxy was laced with fentanyl.

Not too long after that, Demi ended up in her own bed breathing heavily, meanwhile, the dealer fled the scene. Demi was not discovered by her team until 11:30AM the following morning, where she was brought back with Narcan.

Now if the drug fentanyl sound familiar, it is. It was the same drug that killed Prince. Demi is lucky to be alive.