Southlake DPS Lost A Good One, RIP Orange Cone

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Southlake Police Department. Their team lost one of the good ones.

Mr. O. Cone had been serving with the Southlake PD for years. He risked his life each and every day trying to guide parents throught the school drop off and prevent them from parking in the fire lane. Sadly, Cone died doing what he loved when an unknown suspect mowed him down on Wednesday.

While the police department is devestated by the loss, they did post a beauitful tribute on Facebook to the late and great Mr. Cone.

Mr. Cone worked a good shift. Today, we celebrate your life. Rest in peace good sir, rest in peace.