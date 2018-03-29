Star Wars: The Last Jedi Gag Reel Features A Supercut Of Carrie Fisher Slapping Oscar Isaac Over 40 Times

Ever wonder if a movie slap is real? Well, we can tell you that Carrie Fisher's slap scene with Oscar Isaac in The Last Jedi was 100% real.

Entertainment Tonight managed to get their hands on the gag reel for The Last Jedi. In it? A supercut of face slaps by none other than the late Carrie Fisher...40 something slaps to be exact.

WARNING! It starts out funny, but by the last slap your face hurts!

Video of &#039;Star Wars: The Last Jedi&#039; Gag Reel -- Carrie Fisher Slaps Oscar Isaac Over 40 Times! (Exclusive)

