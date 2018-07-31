The 2018 State Fair Big Tex Choice Awards Semi-Finalists Are In!
We are t-minus fifty-nine days until opening day of the great State Fair of Texas! If your deep friend salivary glands aren't already gearing up, we've got the semi-finalists for the Big Tex Choice Awards to get you going.
Each and every year, people from all over this great state compete against each other to basically deep fry anything and everything that isn't still moving. And this year is no exception. This year's line-up has everything from deep fried ranch to Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria.
In the savory category, we've got...
- Corn Dog Ale
- Deep Fried Bodacious Bacon Bombs
- Deep Fried Chicken Tetrazzini Parmesana
- Deep Fried Lobster Pops
- Deep Fried Ranch
- Deep Fried Shepherd's Pie
- Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat
- Fried Cup of Corn "Elotes"
- Fried Kool-Aid® Pickles
- Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce
- King Crispy Coconut Crab Sliders
- Pico Frito (Deep Fried Pico de Gallo)
- Southern Fried Chicken Nachos
- Texas Fried Hill Country
- Texas Twang-kie
In the sweet category, we've got...
- Bacon Brittle
- Cherish Erbert Champagne
- Cotton Candy Taco
- Deep Fried M&M's®
- Deep Fried Raspberry Brie-ret
- Frosty's Frozen Hot Chocolate
- Fruity Dessert Nachos
- Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria
- Orange Julia's Beermosa
- Orange You Glad We Fried It?!
- State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream
- Supra Stuffed Mini Sopapillas
- Sweet Bakin' Bacon
- Sweet Crispy Rice (Arroz con Leche)
- Texas Thai Delight
- The Roll Tide
Now, here's the deal, you can taste test all these goodies on Sunday, August 26 at 2PM. The eatin' goes down at the historic Tower Building at Fair Park. Tickets will be available online at BigTex.com for $125, with a limited number of seats available.