The 2018 State Fair Big Tex Choice Awards Semi-Finalists Are In!

We are t-minus fifty-nine days until opening day of the great State Fair of Texas! If your deep friend salivary glands aren't already gearing up, we've got the semi-finalists for the Big Tex Choice Awards to get you going.

Each and every year, people from all over this great state compete against each other to basically deep fry anything and everything that isn't still moving. And this year is no exception. This year's line-up has everything from deep fried ranch to Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria.

In the savory category, we've got...

Corn Dog Ale

Deep Fried Bodacious Bacon Bombs

Deep Fried Chicken Tetrazzini Parmesana

Deep Fried Lobster Pops

Deep Fried Ranch

Deep Fried Shepherd's Pie

Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat

Fried Cup of Corn "Elotes"

Fried Kool-Aid® Pickles

Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce

King Crispy Coconut Crab Sliders

Pico Frito (Deep Fried Pico de Gallo)

Southern Fried Chicken Nachos

Texas Fried Hill Country

Texas Twang-kie

In the sweet category, we've got...

Bacon Brittle

Cherish Erbert Champagne

Cotton Candy Taco

Deep Fried M&M's®

Deep Fried Raspberry Brie-ret

Frosty's Frozen Hot Chocolate

Fruity Dessert Nachos

Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria

Orange Julia's Beermosa

Orange You Glad We Fried It?!

State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream

Supra Stuffed Mini Sopapillas

Sweet Bakin' Bacon

Sweet Crispy Rice (Arroz con Leche)

Texas Thai Delight

The Roll Tide

Now, here's the deal, you can taste test all these goodies on Sunday, August 26 at 2PM. The eatin' goes down at the historic Tower Building at Fair Park. Tickets will be available online at BigTex.com for $125, with a limited number of seats available.