Steve Irwin's Family Helps Cement The Crocodile Hunter's Legacy With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

April 27, 2018
Thursday was an emotional day for the late Steve Irwin's family. Almost 12 years after the Crocodile Hunter's tragic death, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Of course the entire Irwin family was there to witness the honor. Steve's wife Terri, daughter Bindi, and son Robert each spoke during the ceremony. As you imagine, such a bittersweet moment for the family, a time to not only remember their dad, but cement his influence as a conservationist, animal lover, and TV host.  

And of course it wouldn't be a true Steve Irwin moment without some type of reptile in the mix.

Wow. There's no doubt that Steve Irwin's legacy lives on through his family.

