Steve Irwin's Family Helps Cement The Crocodile Hunter's Legacy With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Thursday was an emotional day for the late Steve Irwin's family. Almost 12 years after the Crocodile Hunter's tragic death, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Of course the entire Irwin family was there to witness the honor. Steve's wife Terri, daughter Bindi, and son Robert each spoke during the ceremony. As you imagine, such a bittersweet moment for the family, a time to not only remember their dad, but cement his influence as a conservationist, animal lover, and TV host.

And of course it wouldn't be a true Steve Irwin moment without some type of reptile in the mix.

A moment in time I’ll always remember. Steve received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Couldn’t be more proud.

Photo David Livingston pic.twitter.com/9SpdBkQc1p — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) April 27, 2018

What an incredible day! A huge honour to unveil Dad’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and also to celebrate with a gorgeous green anaconda. So very proud of my dad today. pic.twitter.com/dE86VIaDYO — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) April 27, 2018

Wow. There's no doubt that Steve Irwin's legacy lives on through his family.