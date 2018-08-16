Steve Perry Told Arnel Pineda "If Journey Isn't Being Good To Ya, Come See Me"

Steve Perry is back!

After a 24 year hiatus from the music biz, Steve Perry is back with a brand new album called Traces. The first single to hit the airwaves...No Erasin'. Of course, we've been rocking it here at KLUV for the last two days. Needless to say, but the guy's still got it!

Now, as Steve eases back into the limelight, he was kind enough to stop by and chat with Jody Dean and The Morning Team. This is one his very first interviews since his semi-retirement. And we got him!!!!

So what has Steve been doing for the last 24 years? He says he went to the fair, the movies, he bought a sexy Corvette, and ate a lot of food. Basically all the normal stereotypical things that any retiree does.

We talked about how his late wife inspired him to create new music. He actually made a promise to her that he would come back to the industry he once loved. After 3 years or so of grieving, music sort of came back to him. He started writing...happy songs, sad songs. In a way it was another level of connecting with her.

As of right now, there is no tour scheduled. However, Steve did imply that there is some talk about doing a few live shows here and there. How cool would that be?!?!?!?!?!?!

By the way, be jealous...the man sang to us at the end of the interview. Seriously, he SANG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We can't even believe that just happened!