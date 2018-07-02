Store Robbery Goes Hilariously Right When Set To "Yakety Sax"

Fact: Everything is better when set to "Yakety Sax."

In what might be the best store robbery ever, Canada gave us two of the worst criminals we've ever seen. It was just a normal day when a couple tried to rip off a convenience store. As expected, things go horribly wrong when they try to get away from the cops.

In a moment of panic, one guy tries to throw food at the officer. Meanwhile, his girlfriend is working her hardest to escape by climbing into the ceiling. Now, add in some "yakety sax" and you've got a show!

Video of Canadian Bonnie and Clyde Yakety Sax

Enjoy!

