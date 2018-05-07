Stormy Daniels Plays Herself In SNL's Cold Open

SNL featured a slew of celebrity guests on Saturday Night.

During the cold open, SNL brought back Ben Stiller as Michael Cohen, as well as Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka and Alec Baldwin as Donald trump. But those weren't the only big names, SNL also brought in Martin Short, Jimmy Fallon, and THE Stormy Daniels as herself.

Video of Michael Cohen Wiretap Cold Open - SNL

As you probably already know, Stormy Daniels is in the process of suing Donald Trump. Naturally she has some choice words for the President, saying...

"A storm's a commin' baby."

And of course, Stormy also snagged the coveted, "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night".