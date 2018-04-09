graduation_hats

Student Has His Graduation Photos Taken At Waffle House

April 9, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Well, it would appear that it's time to start gearing up for graduation season! And we've found our very first professional graduate pic of the year! Which took place at Waffle House!

Congrats to Skip Filler, who's not only graduating, but also enjoying the delicious All-Star Special at the Waffle House while wearing all of his graduation garb.

Genius! This kid is going places!

 

 

 

