Sunshine + Ripped Jeans = A Super Weird Sunburn

It may only be May, but it's already getting hot in Texas. So, to kick things off, we have the very first weird sunburn of the season!!!

Just an FYI, you might want to rethink wearing jeans with holes in them or at least make sure your knees are slathered in sunscreen. Otherwise, you may end up looking like this...

OUCH!!!!!! Plus sunburns hurt way worse in the bendy areas.

It's also probably a good idea to avoid yoga pants with any kind of see-through mesh.

Now this isn't the first time someone has ended up with a sunburn through the holes in their pants. Here's a few more just for fun.

Guess what idiot thought it be a great idea to wear ripped jeans in hot weather and now have stripy sunburn ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/3kZuWnb2xl — Jadey (@JxdeReeve) June 6, 2016