Dallasite Returns Lost ID, Signs Letter From A "Super Hot Stranger"

FACT: Texans are the nicest people on Earth! And the proof is in out actions.

In this case, we have a Dallasite who was visiting Denver when the opportunity fell in his or her lap for a good deed. While at a bar, he or she found a Utah driver's liscense. After attempting to give the ID to the guys at the door, he or she thought it would be safer within their possession.

Of course, later on, our good natured Texan sent a letter to the man with his ID enclosed, signing it from "a super hot stranger."

OMG! We have to get these two together!!!!!!!!!!!! Who is this mystery Dallasite? Please help us!