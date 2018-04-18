Tammie Jo Shults Is The Hero Pilot Who Landed Southwest Plane 1380 After An Engine Exploded

On Tuesday, Southwest flight 1380 managed to land safely in Philadelphia after an engine exploded mid-air. Sadly, one passenger was killed and another passenger was nearly sucked out of the plane after some debris shattered the window.

Unbelievably, while missing a pretty big chunk of the plane, pilot Tammie Jo Shults was able to maintain control of the Boeing 737 and land safely without any further complications. Needless to say, she is a hero!

Video of Southwest Airlines 1380: Emergency Landing at Philly

So what else do we know about Tammie Jo? Well, she's a veteran, one of the the Navy's first female fighter pilots and the first female Navy aviator to fly the F-18. While she wasn't allowed to fly in combat, she was an instructor, teaching everyone else how to fly. She's the mother of two kids with her pilot husband and they live near San Antonio.

