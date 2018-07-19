If You're Going To Get A World Cup Tattoo, You Might Want To Make Sure Your Team Wins First

Fact: England did NOT win the World Cup in 2018. That honor now belongs to France.

Now predicting who wins what is always tricky business. There's no guarantee your team will take home the trophey. So it's probably not a great idea to get a bragging tattoo until you know for sure that your team is the real winner. Otherwise, you may find yourself in a tattoo shop trying to cover up your mistake...like this guy.

Yep, that says "England World Cup Winnersn't 2018." Not sure that's an improvement though.