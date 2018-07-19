If You're Going To Get A World Cup Tattoo, You Might Want To Make Sure Your Team Wins First

July 19, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
World Cup

(Photo by Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Fact: England did NOT win the World Cup in 2018. That honor now belongs to France.

Now predicting who wins what is always tricky business. There's no guarantee your team will take home the trophey. So it's probably not a great idea to get a bragging tattoo until you know for sure that your team is the real winner. Otherwise, you may find yourself in a tattoo shop trying to cover up your mistake...like this guy.

When you have to go back and fix a tattoo you got prematurely..

A post shared by The Morning Mash Up (@morningmashup) on

Yep, that says "England World Cup Winnersn't 2018." Not sure that's an improvement though.

Tags: 
World Cup
Tattoo
England
Soccer
Fail
2018