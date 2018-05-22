Taylor Swift's Cats Made A Cameo In Deadpool 2

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT!

If you haven't seen Deadpool 2 yet, WHY???? Besides being a pretty great sequel, there were several major celebrity cameos, including Taylor Swift's cats. Yes, you read that correctly. Both Olivia and Merideth Swift managed to make it on one of Wade Wilson's t-shirts.

While Deadpool was feeling and little down and out on his luck, he spent some time at Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. In the midst of his sadness and riding around on Professor X's electric wheelchair, Deadpool can be seen wearing a cat t-shirt that says, "Best Friends Purrrrrrr-Ever."

Those are Taylor Swift's two adorable furbabies!

oh my god taylor swift’s cats are in deadpool 2 pic.twitter.com/77jvZ7iLbQ — --lucy✨ (@liamtana) May 22, 2018

Best cameo ever!