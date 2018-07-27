The Sun + A Parabolic Mirror = A Melted Car

Well, here's a lesson you don't want to learn the hard way.

Marc Kossover, a physics teacher in California, was just trying to make himself a killer solar oven. Why? For work obviously. However, things didn't quite work out as planned.

He did manage to get his mirror to work, however, he forgot it in his car. Sadly, the mirror was facing up, directly at the sun, which melted the inside of his Subaru Outback. You can read Kossover's entire account of the story right HERE.

I wrote up a small account of my trouble with a parabolic mirror on the Blog of Phyz @phyzman and @Alby seemed noticed it and tweeted about it. https://t.co/uGkj0UZ7Vb — Marc Zeke Kossover (@zkossover) July 23, 2018

OMG! At least his car didn't catch on fire.