The Sun + A Parabolic Mirror = A Melted Car

July 27, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Well, here's a lesson you don't want to learn the hard way.

Marc Kossover, a physics teacher in California, was just trying to make himself a killer solar oven. Why? For work obviously. However, things didn't quite work out as planned. 

He did manage to get his mirror to work, however, he forgot it in his car. Sadly, the mirror was facing up, directly at the sun, which melted the inside of his Subaru Outback. You can read Kossover's entire account of the story right HERE.

OMG! At least his car didn't catch on fire.

 

 

