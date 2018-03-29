Teen Has No Idea How To Use Her Grandmother's Rotary Phone

The rotary phone made it's first commercial appearance in 1904. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that today's teen has no idea how to operate one.

Meet Erin, who got hilarious roasted by her own grandmother after asking the simple question..."What is this?"

The "this" is an old rotary phone, probably from the 80s, that sits in the corner of grandma's house on a little glass table. Of course as soon as Erin touches it, things go downhill real quick. When grandma refuses to tell her how it works, Erin just starts putting her fingers in the holes, as if she's trying to press the buttons down. Naturally, this sends grandma into beast mode...

"You don't know how to work a damn phone? What are you doing pushing your finger in the hole. You gotta spin the wheel like Wheel of Fortune."

Video of How you text on this?!?! Teen Don&#039;t know how to use old rotary phone.

Man, grandma will not let up.