Texas' Beef Brisket Lands In The Top 5 Of The World's Best Meals

It doesn't get much better than Texas BBQ.

According to the experts at Lonely Planet, out of all the food on Earth, Texas' beef brisket is one of the best meals you can eat on Earth. In fact, it snagged 4th place out of 500 other great eating experiences.

Now, we have a lot of beef BBQ in Texas. How do you know if you're getting the best one. Well, Lonely Planet compared the perfect beef brisket to none other than Franklin's in Austin, TX!

Here's what came before beef brisket...

1. Pintxos in San Sebastián

2. Curry laksa in Kuala Lumpur

3. Sushi in Tokyo

