Florida Wins Best Billboard EVER, 797 Miles To Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is home to beaver nuggets, jerky, and the best bathrooms in Texas. So why on Earth would there be a Buc-ee's billboard in Florida?

Well, if you ever find yourself traveling down I-10 heading out of Florida and back home to Texas, it's important to know just how far you are from the nearest Buc-ee's...797 miles to be exact!

Hahahahaha! Yes! Just so you know, if your driving at 70mph, it'll be about 11.5 hours until you can use the bathroom in utter cleanliness.

If you're questioning whether or not this sign is real, there are more sightings of Foursquare. Click HERE to see other posts.