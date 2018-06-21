Texas Billboard Tells Liberals To Keep On Driving Until They've "Left The State"

Come on! Can't we all just get along? Just because we have differing opinions doesn't mean we can't be friends.

Apparently the city of Vega, roughly 35 miles away from Amarillo, isn't a fan of liberals. So much so, someone put up a billboard telling liberals to drive on out of the state. The sign reads...

"Liberals. Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS."

Get it? See what they did "left" as in liberals! Super creative.