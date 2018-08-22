Did You Know Texas Has A Blood Lake?

It's always cool to find something new about your home state. Today, we discovered San Angelo's "Blood Lake."

It's actual name is the O.C. Fisher Reservoir. It also used to be a normal lake, full of fish. However, a bacteria called Chromatiaceae has taken over. In fact, that's what gives it the beautiful red color.

Crazy how something can be so beautiful and creepy at the same time. And why aren't their any movies centered around this place?!?!?!?!

