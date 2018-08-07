Texas Couple Strikes A Pose Inside Buc-ee's To Celebrate Their Love
Texas, young love, and Buc-ee's...it doesn't get much better than that!
Brooks Taylor and her boyfriend Trevor Waters of Katy, Texas were looking to do something special to celebrate their love for each other. Of course, a photoshoot was the obvious choice, but where would be the perfect place to encapsulate those googley eyed moments? According to Taylor, Buc-ee's is the perfect place. She said,
"We have Buc-ee's and no other state has that. We thought that would be super special and different."
So Taylor and her boyfriend had Hello Darlin Photography take tons of pics at Buc-ee's. And yes, they turned out adorable!
Ya'll can keep your 7-eleven. Us Texans love our @buceestexas . . . #smalpresets #folkportraits #lookslikefilm #momtog #blogger #subjectlight #nikon #thatsdarling #weddingphotographer #elopement #dirtybootsandmessyhair #belovedstories #pursuingthelove #makeadventure #wanderlust #radstorytellers #lookslikefilmweddings #storytellinghands #dearphotographer #wildhairandhappyhearts #loveandwildhearts #vegasphotographer #dallasphotographer #elopementphotographer #love #bucees #buceesbeaver #beavernuggets
A post shared by Hello Darlin Photography (@hellodarlinphotography) on
Ya'll can keep your 7-eleven. Us Texans love our @buceestexas . . . #smalpresets #folkportraits #lookslikefilm #momtog #blogger #subjectlight #nikon #thatsdarling #weddingphotographer #elopement #dirtybootsandmessyhair #belovedstories #pursuingthelove #makeadventure #wanderlust #radstorytellers #lookslikefilmweddings #storytellinghands #dearphotographer #wildhairandhappyhearts #loveandwildhearts #vegasphotographer #dallasphotographer #elopementphotographer #love #bucees #buceesbeaver #beavernuggets
A post shared by Hello Darlin Photography (@hellodarlinphotography) on
Ya'll can keep your 7-eleven. Us Texans love our @buceestexas . . . #smalpresets #folkportraits #lookslikefilm #momtog #blogger #subjectlight #nikon #thatsdarling #weddingphotographer #elopement #dirtybootsandmessyhair #belovedstories #pursuingthelove #makeadventure #wanderlust #radstorytellers #lookslikefilmweddings #storytellinghands #dearphotographer #wildhairandhappyhearts #loveandwildhearts #vegasphotographer #dallasphotographer #elopementphotographer #love #bucees #buceesbeaver #beavernuggets
A post shared by Hello Darlin Photography (@hellodarlinphotography) on
Ya'll can keep your 7-eleven. Us Texans love our @buceestexas . . . #smalpresets #folkportraits #lookslikefilm #momtog #blogger #subjectlight #nikon #thatsdarling #weddingphotographer #elopement #dirtybootsandmessyhair #belovedstories #pursuingthelove #makeadventure #wanderlust #radstorytellers #lookslikefilmweddings #storytellinghands #dearphotographer #wildhairandhappyhearts #loveandwildhearts #vegasphotographer #dallasphotographer #elopementphotographer #love #bucees #buceesbeaver #beavernuggets
A post shared by Hello Darlin Photography (@hellodarlinphotography) on
Ya'll can keep your 7-eleven. Us Texans love our @buceestexas . . . #smalpresets #folkportraits #lookslikefilm #momtog #blogger #subjectlight #nikon #thatsdarling #weddingphotographer #elopement #dirtybootsandmessyhair #belovedstories #pursuingthelove #makeadventure #wanderlust #radstorytellers #lookslikefilmweddings #storytellinghands #dearphotographer #wildhairandhappyhearts #loveandwildhearts #vegasphotographer #dallasphotographer #elopementphotographer #love #bucees #buceesbeaver #beavernuggets
A post shared by Hello Darlin Photography (@hellodarlinphotography) on
Ya'll can keep your 7-eleven. Us Texans love our @buceestexas . . . #smalpresets #folkportraits #lookslikefilm #momtog #blogger #subjectlight #nikon #thatsdarling #weddingphotographer #elopement #dirtybootsandmessyhair #belovedstories #pursuingthelove #makeadventure #wanderlust #radstorytellers #lookslikefilmweddings #storytellinghands #dearphotographer #wildhairandhappyhearts #loveandwildhearts #vegasphotographer #dallasphotographer #elopementphotographer #love #bucees #buceesbeaver #beavernuggets
A post shared by Hello Darlin Photography (@hellodarlinphotography) on
Ok, so they did miss one photo opportunity. It would have been hilariously cute to have them barely holding hands as they separate into the cleanest restrooms on Earth!!!!!!