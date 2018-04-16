This Texas Driver Really, Really Loves The Smurfs

If you're scared of stuffed animals or dolls of any kind, look away now. What you are about to see, you can't unsee. In fact, there are thousands of little beady eyes ready to steal your soul.

Ladies and gents, we've found what might be the largest Smurf collection in the entire state of Texas. AND it lives on the inside and outside of a Honda Accord.

Dear Lord in heaven!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! That's a lot of Smurfs. Look closely, there's even a few on the side mirror!