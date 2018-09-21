Texas Great Grandma Avenges Her Mini Horse's Death, Kills The Giant Alligator That Did It

Well, the headline says it all. It doesn't get any more Texas than this.

Meet Judy B. Cochran, a great grandmother, the mayor of Livingston, Texas, and a pretty impressive gator hunter. Cochran has had an ongoing beef with a giant alligator that's been lurking around her ranch. Apparently, this 12 foot, 580 pound alligator ate her mini horse. So, she hunted him down and killed him with just one shot.

Don't worry though, the gator won't go to waster. Cochran has big plans for his body. She says...

"Moye Taxidermy will be processing it, we'll eat the meat, have the head mounted and have the ridgeback part of the tail in my office. We'll have the hide tanned to make some boots out of it, you can only make boots from the belly."

You go granny!