Texas Live! Is Holding A Massive Job Fair This Wednesday

Ok DFW, if you're looking for a job, you may want to check out Texas Live!

This Wednesday, June 13th, 2018, the new area surrounding the future home of your Texas Rangers is hosting a giant job fair. Texas Live! is currently looking for employees at every level...from entry level positions to management to music specialists to marketing experts.

The job fair is scheduled from 2PM to 7PM at Globe Life Park. Parking is free.You will need to pre-register and you can do that right HERE.

Texas LIVE! Is hiring. There is a Job Fair this Wednesday at Globe Life Park. Pre-registration is required. https://t.co/ANpBPpRdqp pic.twitter.com/UHlN6oQEGN — CJ Nitkowski (@CJNitkowski) June 11, 2018

The complex is expected to be open by the end of the year, so they definitely have jobs to fill. Good luck!