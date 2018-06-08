Texas Man Claims He Caught A Chupacabra On Camera In Goliad County

The legend of the Chupacabra is a lot like Bigfoot...people swear they've seen one, however there is no known proof it ever existed. Until now!

A Texas man is claiming he caught a real-life Chupacabra on camera in Goliad County. This pic comes from Reddit user HuntAllTheThings' trail camera. Honestly, it's a little hard to tell what we're looking at since his head is somewhat cut off. It kind of looks like a hyena. Some say it's a mangey coyote. What say you?