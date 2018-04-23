Texas Man Uses Car Seat Warmer To Keep Tortillas Hot On The Way Home
April 23, 2018
If you thought car seat warmers in Texas were pointless...you've officially been proven wrong!
Why use a seat warmer on your booty when you could be using it to keep the tortillas warm all the way home!
This is what they’re there for, right? . . . #texas #texashumor #texan #yall #texasforever #austin #houston #sanantonio #dallas #fortworth #corpuschristi #elpaso #texaspride #tortillawarmer #tortillas
Wow! Mind blown! Just think about all the stuff you can keep warm now. Pizza. Hot bread. Soup. Doghnuts. The list goes on and on!