Texas Mom Accidentally Sends Son To School Wearing A NSFW McDonald's Parody T-Shirt

At first glance, this t-shirt does look like a harmless McDonald's t-shirt. However, upon closer inspection, it's most definitely not safe for work or elementary school.

Meet Shelly McCullar, a Texas mom who accidentally sent her son, Anthony, to Travis Elementary wearing this...yeah, those aren't the golden arches we all know and love. That's a set of legs with high heels. And to make matters worse, the shirt does feature the McDonald's logo, "I'm lovin' it."

Whoops! Apparently, the t-shirt was a hand-me-down from a friend. Like any mom, she probably never imagined that there would be a questionable article of clothing for her son to wear. After laughing through her utter embarrassment, Shelly has apologized to the school, the teachers, and the other students saying...

"Once again, my sincere apologies to the teachers and staff at Travis Elementary. I promise from now on to monitor what my kids are wearing! I had no idea Anthony wore this to school!! Just to clarify, I would never let my kid wear something like this."

We feel for you mom.