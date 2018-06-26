Texas Police Officers Engage In Online Lip-Sync Battle

It all started when Bexar County Deputy Alexander Mena posted a video of himself lip-syncing to a song called "Fuiste Mala," from the group The Kumbia Kings.

The video quickly gained over 1 million views, and set in motion a battle of which we have never seen. It was only a couple of days when San Antonio Police Officer J. Quiroz posted a response, a video of himself lip-synching to *N'SYNC's "Bye, Bye, Bye." San Antonio would not allow the Bexar County Sheriff Department to hog the glory!

Not ot be outdone, a couple of officers from Robstown posted their response, sticking with the '90s theme with a little Backstreet Boys, before breaking down and showing a little South Texas flair with Selena's "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom."

The pair also posted another video of themselves lip-sycning to Taylor Swift from 2015, proving they've been waiting for this moment for years.

C'mon North Texas, where's out lip sync video?

Via CBS News