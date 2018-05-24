Texas Teens Have Their Prom Pics Taken At Whataburger

Well, it's official. The Texas trend is to celebrate any and every special occasion at Whataburger. We've seen everything from weddings to first birthdays to graduation pics. Along those same lines, we now have Whataburger prom pics!

Rance Henry and Madison Hefner of Magnolia High School needed to shake things up for prom. The two have been friends for a long time and since they both love Whataburger, why not grab a bite and photo session at their favorite place just before prom.

How cute!