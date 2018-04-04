Texas Woman Goes Viral After Posing In A Field Of Blue Bonnet...Butter

Springtime in Texas can only mean one thing. It's time for that annual family pic in the bluebonnets. However, one Texas woman is putting her own spin on the tradition.

Mary Musgrave is currently going viral after her spectacular pose among the Blue Bonnets. Not bluebonnets, but Blue Bonnet, as in the butter you find at your local supermarket.

Now, if you're looking for another awesome bluebonnet pose along the same lines, you could try taking your pic in front of Bluebonnet vitamins. That's really your only option.