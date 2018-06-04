There Was A Brutal Murder In The Movie Shrek & We All Missed It!

Dear Lord in heaven! Shrek is a dark, dark kids movie.

We've all seen Shrek right? It's a film about a mean old ogre who comes to the rescue of Princess Fiona after his land is invaded by fairytale characters. While Fiona has been kidnapped by the horrible Lord Farquaad, Shrek and his sidekick Donkey go on a great adventure to save her. Of course in the process of saving Fiona, Shrek not only find friendship, but he also find true love. Great story right? WRONG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Here's a little something you may not have noticed...Lord Farquaad was insanely evil. He didn't just kidnap Princess Fiona or torture the Gingerbread Man, he's a straight up killer! He killed a mother! Then turned her into a fancy rug in his castle!

How did we all miss this????????

OMG! We are shook! Poor Mama Bear.