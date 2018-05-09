There's At Least One Senior Who Does NOT Approve Of Toto's Africa As Their Graduation Song

It's tradition for high school seniors to pick a graduation song. It's basically the graduate equivalent of a bride walking down the aisle.

Back in 2000, everybody used Vitamin C's Graduation (Friends Forever). It was THE song. And of course, each class had to cut in their own voices over the song with memories of the school year.

Video of Graduation (Friends Forever) - Vitamin C HD

So what's 2018's graduation song? For one school, it's Toto's Africa. However, there is one lone senior who isn't on board with that choice and has been posting signs all over school protesting the pick.

Thanks to Reddit user RiverDigger for posting this hilarious sign...

Props to the person who scratched out Happy! AND seriously, who doesn't like Toto's Africa!?!?!?!?!?!?!