The Oscars Are Adding A Category For Popular Films

Uhhhh what???

On Wednesday, the Academy Awards made a somewhat vague announcement for a new category coming to the Oscars...achievement in popular film.

Change is coming to the #Oscars. Here's what you need to know:



- A new category is being designed around achievement in popular film.

- We've set an earlier airdate for 2020: mark your calendars for February 9.

- We're planning a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast. pic.twitter.com/oKTwjV1Qv9 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 8, 2018

So what exactly does this mean? We don't know! Best guess? A "blockbuster" category? A chance for movies like Avengers: Infinity War or Fast and the Furious 100 to win a little gold statue.

Now, according to io9, the Academy has given an update on what this category means. Films will be eligible for both Best Picture and Best Popular Picture. The hope for this new category is to create "broad-based consideration of excellence in all films."