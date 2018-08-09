The Oscars Are Adding A Category For Popular Films

August 9, 2018
Uhhhh what???

On Wednesday, the Academy Awards made a somewhat vague announcement for a new category coming to the Oscars...achievement in popular film.

So what exactly does this mean? We don't know! Best guess? A "blockbuster" category? A chance for movies like Avengers: Infinity War or Fast and the Furious 100 to win a little gold statue. 

Now, according to io9, the Academy has given an update on what this category means. Films will be eligible for both Best Picture and Best Popular Picture. The hope for this new category is to create "broad-based consideration of excellence in all films."

